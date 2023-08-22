 MP Viral Video: Mob Thrash 2 Muslim Men In Ujjain Over 'Love Jihad'
MP Viral Video: Mob Thrash 2 Muslim Men In Ujjain Over 'Love Jihad'

The footage displays the distressing scene of the two men allegedly being subjected to physical assault by a gathering of individuals.

Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two Muslim men were allegedly thrashed by a mob in presence of cops over allegations of ‘love-jihad’ in Ujjain on Monday. The distressing video, circulating widely on social media platforms, has captured the attention of many. The footage shows the group of youths pulling the collar of the victims and manhandling them.

In the video, the accused youth can be heard in the background alleging the two victims were Muslims and trying to rape Hindu women.

The video shows the men covering their faces. Their names, Wasim and Juber, are revealed in the clip. This event has raised concerns about tensions between different groups and the allegations of 'love jihad'.

The authorities are looking into what happened and why.

