MP Viral Video: Mob Thrash 2 Muslim Men In Ujjain Over 'Love Jihad'

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two Muslim men were allegedly thrashed by a mob in presence of cops over allegations of ‘love-jihad’ in Ujjain on Monday. The distressing video, circulating widely on social media platforms, has captured the attention of many. The footage shows the group of youths pulling the collar of the victims and manhandling them.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the video, the accused youth can be heard in the background alleging the two victims were Muslims and trying to rape Hindu women.

The video shows the men covering their faces. Their names, Wasim and Juber, are revealed in the clip. This event has raised concerns about tensions between different groups and the allegations of 'love jihad'.

The authorities are looking into what happened and why.

Read Also Know Mysterious Facts About Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)