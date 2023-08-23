Bhopal: CM Shivraj's Late Night Meet With Governor Triggers Speculation On Cabinet Expansion 3 Months Ahead Of Polls

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had a brief meeting with governor Mangubhai Patel on Tuesday evening, triggering speculations on change in the state cabinet.

At about 9 pm, CM met governor Mangubhai Patel. The reason for the meeting has not yet been disclosed, however in the political corridors the expansion of the state cabinet became the talking point. Four MLAs may be inducted in the state cabinet.

At present, Madhya Pradesh has 30 ministers, including the Chief Minister. Thus, four ministers have to be inducted according to the vacant posts, since the total number of posts are 35 including the Chief Minister. The new induction may take place to satisfy old BJP leaders (MLAs) in the election year.

Rajendra Shukla, Gaurishankar Bisen's names coming up

According to reports, at the forefront of cabinet expansion, the names of Rajendra Shukla, MLA from Rewa and Gaurishankar Bisen, MLA from Balaghat in Mahakaushal and Chairman of the Backward Classes Commission, are in discussion. Apart from this, there are also chances of consensus on the names of Pritam Lodhi, Rahul Lodhi or Jalam Singh.

