 Bhopal: CM Shivraj's Late Night Meet With Governor Triggers Speculation On Cabinet Expansion 3 Months Ahead Of Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: CM Shivraj's Late Night Meet With Governor Triggers Speculation On Cabinet Expansion 3 Months Ahead Of Polls

Bhopal: CM Shivraj's Late Night Meet With Governor Triggers Speculation On Cabinet Expansion 3 Months Ahead Of Polls

Four MLAs may be inducted in the state cabinet.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had a brief meeting with governor Mangubhai Patel on Tuesday evening, triggering speculations on change in the state cabinet.

At about 9 pm, CM met governor Mangubhai Patel. The reason for the meeting has not yet been disclosed, however in the political corridors the expansion of the state cabinet became the talking point. Four MLAs may be inducted in the state cabinet.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Amit Shah's Team To Train First 39 Candidates In Bhopal To Conquer The Lost Seats
article-image

At present, Madhya Pradesh has 30 ministers, including the Chief Minister. Thus, four ministers have to be inducted according to the vacant posts, since the total number of posts are 35 including the Chief Minister. The new induction may take place to satisfy old BJP leaders (MLAs) in the election year.

Rajendra Shukla, Gaurishankar Bisen's names coming up

According to reports, at the forefront of cabinet expansion, the names of Rajendra Shukla, MLA from Rewa and Gaurishankar Bisen, MLA from Balaghat in Mahakaushal and Chairman of the Backward Classes Commission, are in discussion. Apart from this, there are also chances of consensus on the names of Pritam Lodhi, Rahul Lodhi or Jalam Singh.

Read Also
MP: Begam Bagh-Mahakaleshwar Road Diversion In Ujjain From Today
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: CM Shivraj's Late Night Meet With Governor Triggers Speculation On Cabinet Expansion 3...

Bhopal: CM Shivraj's Late Night Meet With Governor Triggers Speculation On Cabinet Expansion 3...

MP Election 2023: Amit Shah's Team To Train First 39 Candidates In Bhopal To Conquer The Lost Seats

MP Election 2023: Amit Shah's Team To Train First 39 Candidates In Bhopal To Conquer The Lost Seats

MP: ED Arrests Man Who 'Assisted' Kamal Nath's Nephew In Bank Fraud Linked Money Laundering Case

MP: ED Arrests Man Who 'Assisted' Kamal Nath's Nephew In Bank Fraud Linked Money Laundering Case

MP ATS Arrests Naxalite Accused In Over 60 Criminal Cases And Wanted By Police In 4 States From...

MP ATS Arrests Naxalite Accused In Over 60 Criminal Cases And Wanted By Police In 4 States From...

Bhopal: Nida Fazli, Bashir Badr’s Ghazals Presented

Bhopal: Nida Fazli, Bashir Badr’s Ghazals Presented