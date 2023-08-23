 MP: Begam Bagh-Mahakaleshwar Road Diversion In Ujjain From Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainMP: Begam Bagh-Mahakaleshwar Road Diversion In Ujjain From Today

MP: Begam Bagh-Mahakaleshwar Road Diversion In Ujjain From Today

The Smart City administration has decided on this temporary arrangement with the aim of enriching traffic and providing a better network.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
A poclain machine was engaged in putting bid girders on the Begam Bagh-Mahakaleshwar Mandir Road on the eve of road diversion in Ujjain on Tuesday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the ongoing work on the road from R18- Begam Bagh to Mahakaleshwar Mandir- a temporary diversion is being made on Saraswati School Road- the previous way to Mahakal temple.

The Smart City administration has decided on this temporary arrangement with the aim of enriching traffic and providing a better network. “We urge the public to support this change until the works are completed,” said a spokesman on Tuesday. Motorists are advised to follow the designated alternate route via Saraswati School Road (old route) with effect from Wednesday, he said.

Read Also
MP ATS Arrests Naxalite Accused In Over 60 Criminal Cases And Wanted By Police In 4 States From...
article-image

It was also urged from the visitors, residents and business streams to extend their support during this period. “Their cooperation and support is vital in getting the required work done quickly and efficiently,” the spokesman said.

The work is a significant step towards development, which includes plans to build overall infrastructure, enhance security and improve access. This change system in urban development has been directed so that the construction work can proceed without any hindrance, the spokesman said.

Read Also
MP Viral Video: Mob Thrash 2 Muslim Men In Ujjain Over 'Love Jihad'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 4 Arrested In Connection With Gang Rape Of School Girl

MP: 4 Arrested In Connection With Gang Rape Of School Girl

MP: Devotees Shout Slogans Against CM Chouhan In Ujjain; MLA Gets Angry Over Mismanagements During...

MP: Devotees Shout Slogans Against CM Chouhan In Ujjain; MLA Gets Angry Over Mismanagements During...

MP: Begam Bagh-Mahakaleshwar Road Diversion In Ujjain From Today

MP: Begam Bagh-Mahakaleshwar Road Diversion In Ujjain From Today

MP Viral Video: Mob Thrash 2 Muslim Men In Ujjain Over 'Love Jihad'

MP Viral Video: Mob Thrash 2 Muslim Men In Ujjain Over 'Love Jihad'

Know Mysterious Facts About Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple

Know Mysterious Facts About Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple