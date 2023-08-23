 MP Election 2023: Amit Shah's Team To Train First 39 Candidates In Bhopal To Conquer The Lost Seats
BJP State president VD Sharma said that the candidates will be imparted training regarding overall election management.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah's team will train all 39 BJP candidates today in Bhopal. All the candidates were called to the BJP state office.

After the training, all the candidates will take charge in their respective assembly constituencies and begin their campaigns. Notably, last week, BJP had announced its 1st list of candidates on 39 seats it had lost in previous elections. This was the first time in two decades that the party has announced list 100 days prior of polls. The move aims to give more time to candidates for prepare for the campaign in the challenging seats.

Of 39, two candidates were announced on Bhopal seats. Dhruv Narayan Singh will contest most likely against Congress' sitting MLA Arif Masood from Bhopal Central. BJP's Alok Sharma will fight from Bhopal North against opposition MLA Arif Aqueel's son Atif Aqueel.

