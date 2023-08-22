MP Election 2023: Congress Prez Kharge Announces Sant Ravidas College In His 1st Speech In Poll-Bound State

Mallikarjun Kharge | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announce to built a college in the name of Sant Ravidas' if party is voted to power in upcoming Madhya Pradesh Election. Kharge was addressing his first public rally in Sagar of poll-bound MP on Tuesday.

Taking a jibe on PM Modi, he said, "The Prime Minister only remember Ravidas during elections. Why did he announce to build Sant Ravidas memorial three months ahead of poll and not during 9 years of his tenure?"

