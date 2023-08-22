 MP Election 2023: Congress Prez Kharge Announces Sant Ravidas College In His 1st Speech In Poll-Bound State
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Election 2023: Congress Prez Kharge Announces Sant Ravidas College In His 1st Speech In Poll-Bound State

MP Election 2023: Congress Prez Kharge Announces Sant Ravidas College In His 1st Speech In Poll-Bound State

Taking a jibe on PM Modi, he said, "The Prime Minister only remember Ravidas during elections."

Khushboo BattaUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Mallikarjun Kharge | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announce to built a college in the name of Sant Ravidas' if party is voted to power in upcoming Madhya Pradesh Election. Kharge was addressing his first public rally in Sagar of poll-bound MP on Tuesday.

Taking a jibe on PM Modi, he said, "The Prime Minister only remember Ravidas during elections. Why did he announce to build Sant Ravidas memorial three months ahead of poll and not during 9 years of his tenure?"

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Shivraj Promises To Make Congress' Fort--Picchore A District, If BJP's Pritam...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Govt Is Illegal, BJP Stole Our MLAs, Says Congress Prez Kharge In Sagar

MP Govt Is Illegal, BJP Stole Our MLAs, Says Congress Prez Kharge In Sagar

MP Weather Update: Mixed Weather Pattern Across The State, Heavy Rain Expected In Gwalior & Chambal...

MP Weather Update: Mixed Weather Pattern Across The State, Heavy Rain Expected In Gwalior & Chambal...

MP Election 2023: Congress Prez Kharge Announces Sant Ravidas College In His 1st Speech In...

MP Election 2023: Congress Prez Kharge Announces Sant Ravidas College In His 1st Speech In...

Bhopal: Change Names Of Places With Muslim Connotations, Say Leaders Of Hindu Organisation In Viral...

Bhopal: Change Names Of Places With Muslim Connotations, Say Leaders Of Hindu Organisation In Viral...

MP Elections 2023: Shivraj Promises To Make Congress' Fort--Picchore A District, If BJP's Pritam...

MP Elections 2023: Shivraj Promises To Make Congress' Fort--Picchore A District, If BJP's Pritam...