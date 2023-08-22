 MP Election 2023: "IIT-Indore, AIIMS-Bhopal & More"... Kharge Gives A Befitting Reply After Amit Shah Seeks Congress' 53-Year Report Card
MP Election 2023: "IIT-Indore, AIIMS-Bhopal & More"... Kharge Gives A Befitting Reply After Amit Shah Seeks Congress' 53-Year Report Card

Kharge said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ruled Madhya Pradesh for 15 years and the state is still the most backward.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a strong reply to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking Congress' report card of 53 years, AICC president national president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party preserved the democracy.

"Congress preserved the democracy in India. We preserved the consitution unlike you. It's because of Congress that elections are still being held and it's because of Congress' democratic values that Modi, Shah and Chouhan are in power."

Kharge was speaking at a public meeting at Kajlivan Maidan in Narayavali assembly constituency of Sagar on Tuesday.

Kharge Lists Congress' Works

While Congress has generated employment is state, built colleges to impart advanced education to youths. Listing Congress' works in Madhya Pradesh, Kharge said, "tell Amit Shah, Congress built:

IIM-Indore

IIT-Indore,

AIIMS-Bhopal

Bhilais Steel Plant (in erstwhile MP)

Chambal Ghati Project

Indira Sagar Dam

Rani Lakshmi Bai College In Gwalior"

Kharge concluded his speech, saying "The list is much-longer, will share when time allows."

