MP Govt Is Illegal, BJP Stole Our MLAs, Says Congress Prez Kharge In Sagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In his first speech in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a strong attack on BJP, saying the saffron party toppled the democratically elected Nath-government in 2020 in Madhya Pradesh. "BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is illegal. They stole our MLAs and create divide among the people."

On Siddhi pee-gate incident, where BJP leader Pracesh Shukla urinated on a tribal man's face, Kharge said CM Shivraj washed the feet of the tribal victim to compensate. "But, will washing his feet cleanse the urine that went inside his body?" he asked.

'We preserved Democracy'

Hitting on BJP's constant questions seeking what has Congress done in 70-years, Kharge said "We preserved the democracy, we preserved the constitution. It's because of us the elections are still being held and its because of Congress that PM Modi and Shivraj are in power."

'Rs 1500 Per Month To Women'

Reiterating his promises if Congress party is voted to power, Kharge said We will give Rs 1500 a month to eligible women under Nari Samman Yojana and will increase further. We will restore old pension scheme. We will also start caste-based census to know the backward families and groups so we can craft the beneficiary schemes accordingly.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)