 MP Govt Is Illegal, BJP Stole Our MLAs, Says Congress Prez Kharge In Sagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Govt Is Illegal, BJP Stole Our MLAs, Says Congress Prez Kharge In Sagar

MP Govt Is Illegal, BJP Stole Our MLAs, Says Congress Prez Kharge In Sagar

"We will give Rs 1500 a month to eligible women under Nari Samman Yojana and will increase further," Kharge said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In his first speech in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a strong attack on BJP, saying the saffron party toppled the democratically elected Nath-government in 2020 in Madhya Pradesh. "BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is illegal. They stole our MLAs and create divide among the people."

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Congress Prez Kharge Announces Sant Ravidas College In His 1st Speech In...
article-image

On Siddhi pee-gate incident, where BJP leader Pracesh Shukla urinated on a tribal man's face, Kharge said CM Shivraj washed the feet of the tribal victim to compensate. "But, will washing his feet cleanse the urine that went inside his body?" he asked.

'We preserved Democracy'

Hitting on BJP's constant questions seeking what has Congress done in 70-years, Kharge said "We preserved the democracy, we preserved the constitution. It's because of us the elections are still being held and its because of Congress that PM Modi and Shivraj are in power."

'Rs 1500 Per Month To Women'

Reiterating his promises if Congress party is voted to power, Kharge said We will give Rs 1500 a month to eligible women under Nari Samman Yojana and will increase further. We will restore old pension scheme. We will also start caste-based census to know the backward families and groups so we can craft the beneficiary schemes accordingly.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Govt Is Illegal, BJP Stole Our MLAs, Says Congress Prez Kharge In Sagar

MP Govt Is Illegal, BJP Stole Our MLAs, Says Congress Prez Kharge In Sagar

MP Weather Update: Mixed Weather Pattern Across The State, Heavy Rain Expected In Gwalior & Chambal...

MP Weather Update: Mixed Weather Pattern Across The State, Heavy Rain Expected In Gwalior & Chambal...

MP Election 2023: Congress Prez Kharge Announces Sant Ravidas College In His 1st Speech In...

MP Election 2023: Congress Prez Kharge Announces Sant Ravidas College In His 1st Speech In...

Bhopal: Change Names Of Places With Muslim Connotations, Say Leaders Of Hindu Organisation In Viral...

Bhopal: Change Names Of Places With Muslim Connotations, Say Leaders Of Hindu Organisation In Viral...

MP Elections 2023: Shivraj Promises To Make Congress' Fort--Picchore A District, If BJP's Pritam...

MP Elections 2023: Shivraj Promises To Make Congress' Fort--Picchore A District, If BJP's Pritam...