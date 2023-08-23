WATCH: Devotees Offer Prayers At Bageshwar Dham In MP's Chhatarpur For Success Of Chandrayaan-3 |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of devotees reached at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district and offered prayers for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. Thousands of devotees have come here to offer prayers in their own ways for the success of Chandrayaan-3.

"With the grace of Baba Bageshwar Dham, Chandrayaan-3 will successfully land on the moon, "Rajiv Sharma, one of the devotees told ANI. "Special worship is going on in Bageshwar Dham from 4:00 am and devotees are also praying in their own way," he said.

Read Also Indore: PRL Awaits Soft Landing Of Vikram To Record Moon Temperature

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Devotees participated in special havan puja and prayers organised at the temple for the success of this mission. Mayanak Sahu, who arrived from Bhopal, told ANI, "A special puja was organised in Bageshwar Dham on Wednesday for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. We pray that the spacecraft lands successfully on the moon."

According to ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the uncharted south pole of the Moon on Wednesday at around 18:04 hrs IST.