Indore: PRL Awaits Soft Landing Of Vikram To Record Moon Temperature

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and two prominent laboratories are keeping their fingers crossed as 1.40 billion Indians pray and await with bated breath for the successful soft landing of Lander Vikram on the moon on Wednesday evening.

Scientists of the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad and Space Physics Laboratory (SPL) at Thiruvananthapuram are quite excited. After the soft landing of Vikram, the work of Rover would begin. Scientific operations of equipment supplied by these two laboratories would begin as soon as Rover starts functioning.

Talking exclusively to this correspondent from Bengaluru, PRL’s Dr Santosh Vadawale said that after the soft landing of Vikram, the Rover would start functioning. This would provide an opportunity to test equipment supplied by the organisation.

Dr Vadawale, the principal investigator of the project, proudly said, “We have designed and developed a special kind of experiment to identify and measure various elements on the lunar surface.”

This experiment, named APXS would carry out measurements at various locations as the Rover would move away from the Lander. The Lander has an experiment named ChaSTE where special thermometers will take the temperature of the moon.

These thermometers would go 10 cm deep into the surface of the moon. He said that these scientific measurements from the Rover and the Lander-based experiments would help understand various unknown facts about the surface of the moon.

Dr Vadawale and his team have already reached Bengaluru to watch the soft landing of Lander Vikram on the surface of the moon provided everything goes well on Wednesday evening. They would swing into action immediately after the soft-landing of the Lander.

