Bhopal: More Than 8.70 Lakh Youths Registered Under Seekho Kamao Yojana, Says CM Chouhan

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a big program of Mukhyamantri Sikho Kamao Yojana will be organised at Mahatma Gandhi School, BHEL in the state capital Bhopal and so far over 8.70 lakh youths have been registered the yojana.

CM Chouhan made the remark ahead of the cabinet meeting in Bhopal on Tuesday.

"Today, there will be a big program of Mukhyamantri Sikho Kamao Yojana at Mahatma Gandhi School, BHEL in the city. The registration companies for training the students started from June 7, 2023 under the Yojana. So far 16,537 companies have been registered and 69,334 posts have been issued," the CM said.

The registration of youth for the scheme was started from July 4, 2023. So far 8,70,752 youths have been registered. The applicants will be able to get training in over 700 courses in 46 sectors under the scheme. With this, it will be easier for youth to get employment. It is a "Learn and Earn" program, CM Chouhan added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'ITI pass applicants to get Rs 8500'

He further said, "Job oriented skill training will be given to the youth under the program. The applicant will get an opportunity to gain experience and develop skills by being in the work field. Along with training, youth will also be given stipend every month. The applicants who have passed class 12 will be given Rs 8000, ITI passed will get Rs 8500, Diploma passed will get Rs 9000 and graduation passed or higher educational qualification applicants will be given Rs 10000 a month."

Madhya Pradesh is among the states having the lowest unemployment rate in the country. The unemployment rate in the state was only 3.7 percent in April 2023. 13 lakh beneficiaries benefited from self employment schemes of the central and the state government. Self-employment assistance of Rs 67,000 crore has been given to 13 lakh beneficiaries, the chief minister added.