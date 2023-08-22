MP: BJP MLA Conducts His Own Election For Evaluation Ahead Of MP Assembly Polls

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Sanjay Pathak, has hit the headlines after he has been conducting an election of his own, in his constituency to evaluate if he should contest the upcoming state assembly polls slated for later this year.

Pathak is an MLA from Vijayraghavgarh assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district. He has been conducting the election to decide whether to contest upcoming state assembly polls or not. The voting process has been started in Vijayraghavgarh assembly from August 21 and will end on August 25. The counting of votes will start on August 25 itself.

Pathak divided his assembly constituency into 10 divisions

He has divided his assembly constituency into 10 divisions, 25 sectors and there are 280 polling booths. The BJP MLA said if he gets over 50 per cent vote then only he would present his request for a ticket from the party to contest the state assembly polls.

There is a question in the slip "Do you want to make Sanjay Pathak the Pradhan Sevak?" and Yes or No options are available in the slip. The public will have to mark their choice and then put the slip in the box. After this, ink will also be applied on the finger who voted.

Speaking to media, Pathak said, "I have been an MLA from Vijayraghavgarh seat for four times, I have been serving the public for many years and developing the area. I have always considered Vijayraghavgarh assembly as my home. All the voters living in this area are relatives to me."

"Before the state assembly elections, I thought that once I should evaluate myself as to what are the orders and instructions of the people of my area for contesting the next elections. So I am putting myself through this mandate, I am taking the instructions of the public, if the public of the area will say, then only I will contest the election," the BJP MLA said.

He added that if he gets over 50 percent of the vote in the poll then only he would contest the election.

"When over 50 percent of the public will give instructions that I should contest elections, then I will put my candidature before the BJP leadership, whatever the party decides will be accepted," he said.

Talking about the polls preparation for his evaluation, Pathak said that the entire assembly constituency has been divided into 10 zones, 25 sectors and he has made 280 polling booths. All the responsibilities have been given to outsiders, no locals are involved in it.

Live filming of every step will be done

Live filming of every step will be done right from the voting, sealing of the box and keeping it in a strong room. The counting will also be live so that there is no lack of transparency. Marks will also be put on people's fingers after voting, the BJP MLA further said.

"I am just evaluating myself, let's see what mandate comes," he added.

Recently, the BJP released its first list of 39 candidates for 230-seat state assembly. After which the prominent leaders seeking tickets from the party have intensified their preparations to showcase their hold in their respective constituencies.

