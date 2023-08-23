MP Cabinet Expansion: Ex-Ministers Rajendra Shukla & Gaurishankar Bisen, MLA Rahul Lodhi Likely To Take Oath Today

VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The much-awaited cabinet expansion is expected today. Ex-Minister Rajendra Shukla (Rewa), ex-Minister Gaurishankar Bisen (Balaghat), MLA from Khargapur Rahul Lodhi are expected to take the oath as minister during the cabinet expansion. The suspense continues over the inclusion of the fourth minister.

The cabinet expansion comes only three months ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. It is being assumed that by including Bisen, Shukla and Lodhi, the state government wants to balance the regional equations.

The total strength of the cabinet is 34 ministers and of them, four minister posts are lying vacant.

When media persons asked what his reaction was over proposed cabinet expansion, BJP State President VD Sharma said that it is the prerogative of Chief Minister to do the cabinet expansion. Notably, it was from a long time that cabinet expansion was hanging in balance and now finally it is going to take place.

It is learnt that those who are going to become ministers have been asked to reach Bhopal and if they are in Bhopal then they have to stay in the city till Wednesday.

In the meantime, well wishers of Gaurishankar Bisen, Rajendra Shukla and Rahul Lodhi are making phone calls to them and wishing them. Amidst this, preparations have started at Raj Bhawan for the oath taking ceremony.

