MP: 5 Trains Passing Via Bhopal-Itarsi Cancelled For Next 4 Days, Others Diverted; Check List

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five pairs of trains including Panchveli, Janshatabdi, Amarkantak Express passing via Bhopal-Itarsi railway route will remain canceled for four to five days. On the other hand, the train running between Jabalpur to Somnath and vice-versa will pass through the diverted route. This decision has been taken due to non-interlocking work on Bhopal-Itarsi railway in view of the construction on Pawarkheda and Jujharpur cabin flyover.

Public Relations Officer of Bhopal Railway Division Subedar Singh has advised the passengers to start the journey accordingly to know the exact status of the train from NTES/139, the railway inquiry service authorized by the Railways, to avoid inconvenience.

These trains will remain canceled

– Train number 19343 Indore-Seoni Panchveli Express on August 23, 25, 26 and 27 and train number 19344 Chhindwara-Indore Panchveli Express on August 24, 26, 27 and 28 will remain canceled from its originating station.

– Train number 12061 Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Janshatabdi Express from August 23 to August 27 and train number 12062 Jabalpur-Rani Kamlapati Janshatabdi Express from August 24 to August 28, 2023 will remain canceled from its originating station.

– Train number 12853 Durg-Bhopal Amarkantak Express from August 23 to August 26, 2023 and train number 12854 Bhopal-Durg Amarkantak Express from August 24 to August 27, 2023 will remain canceled from its originating station.

– Train number 01665 Rani Kamlapati-Agartala weekly special train on August 24 and train number 01666 Agartala – Rani Kamlapati weekly special train on August 27 will be canceled from the starting station.

– Train number 02134 Jabalpur – Bandra Terminus weekly special train on August 25 and train number 02133 Bandra Terminus – Jabalpur weekly special train will remain canceled from its starting station on August 26.

These trains will run on diverted route

- Train number 11464 Jabalpur-Somnath Express will leave its originating station on August 23, 24, 26 and 27 via the diverted route i.e. Jabalpur-Katni Mudwara-Bina-Bhopal.

- Similarly, train number 11463 Somnath-Jabalpur Express will come from its originating station on August 23, 24 and 25 via a diverted route i.e. Bhopal-Bina-Katni-Mudwara-Jabalpur.