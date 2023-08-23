 Bhopal To Get Authorised Food Chaupati In 4 Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal To Get Authorised Food Chaupati In 4 Months

Bhopal To Get Authorised Food Chaupati In 4 Months

FSSAI team visits Shahpura Chaupati. BMC to work for shed, water, parking. Rs 4 cr NHM fund for 4 Chaupatis in MP.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 07:39 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal To Get Authorised Food Chaupati In 4 Months |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal will get authorized Food Chaupati at Shahpura in front of Campion School in four months. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and National Health Mission (NHM) will work jointly for development and upgradation of Chaupati.

A team of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), New Delhi, visited Bhopal to take stock of Shahpura Chaupati on Tuesday. Out of 100 Chaupati-hub to be developed across the country, four will be in Madhya Pradesh- Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Inspector Devendra Dubey told Free Press, “National Health Mission (NHM) will provide Rs 4 crore. Rs 1 crore will be to each Chaupati.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will have to make sheds, arrangement of potable water, and parking lots for visitors as well as for vendors. It will be authorized Chaupati in Bhopal and it will come up in 4 months.”

FSSAI is a statutory body established under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India and it is responsible for protecting and promoting public health through the regulation and supervision of food safety.

Read Also
MP: Naib Tehsildar Asked To Ensure Basic Facilities At Polling Stations In Amzhera
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Nida Fazli, Bashir Badr’s Ghazals Presented

Bhopal: Nida Fazli, Bashir Badr’s Ghazals Presented

Bhopal: Congress Leader Pranav Pathak Joins BJP

Bhopal: Congress Leader Pranav Pathak Joins BJP

Bhopal: Contractor Offers Lift To Couple, Rapes His Wife

Bhopal: Contractor Offers Lift To Couple, Rapes His Wife

Khadge Should Apologise For Atrocities On Tribals: BJP Chief

Khadge Should Apologise For Atrocities On Tribals: BJP Chief

Bhopal: Panchayat, Janpad Panchayat Members’ Honorarium Hiked

Bhopal: Panchayat, Janpad Panchayat Members’ Honorarium Hiked