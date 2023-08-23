MP: Naib Tehsildar Asked To Ensure Basic Facilities At Polling Stations In Amzhera | FP Photo

Amzhera (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of forthcoming assembly elections, SDM (Sardarpur) Rahul Chouhan chaired a meeting with BLOs, supervisors and sector officials at Government higher secondary school, Amjhera on Tuesday.

He reviewed works under second revised electoral rolls and sought information on form 6, 7 and 8 (for registration in electoral rolls). BLOs were instructed to reach out to voters, promote awareness and strengthen democratic participation.

In case of negligence in performing duty, strict disciplinary action would be initiated against erring officials.

Naib tehsildar Pankaj Yadav was instructed to ensure basic facilities at polling stations for the convenience of voters, including ramp facility (for divyang), drinking water facility, adequate furniture, medical kit, proper lighting/electricity and help desk.

Naib Tehsildar Pankaj Yadav (Tappa Tehsil, Amjhera), RP Dohre, public teachers Sushil Khandelwal and Kailash Chandra Baghel also attended the meeting.