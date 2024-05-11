Video: Enraged Youths Fire Shots At An Engagement Event After Groom's 'Mama' Raises Objections To Their Swimming Attire In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An engagement celebration took a disturbing turn when over a dozen youths barged in the venue and fired shots after the groom's uncle objected to their attire in Gwalior on Friday. The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the hotel.

The incident occurred at a private hotel in Gwalior, with CCTV cameras capturing the fight both inside and outside the venue.

Suraj Lodhi, a resident of Yadav Dharmkanta Peetambara Colony, was hosting his engagement ceremony at a hotel, located in Patel Nagar of Gwalior. Some youths also booked three rooms at the same hotel. The youths were returning to their room from the swimming pool, clad in minimal clothing, when Suraj's uncle, Kadam Singh Lodhi, intervened.

Singh expressed concern about their attire, especially since there were women and girls present at the event. This led to a dispute between Singh and the young men. Though the situation initially calmed down, the group returned with a Scorpio vehicle registered under MP07 CC-1089 and began assaulting both 'mama-bhanja' upon arrival.

In an attempt to protect them, their relatives intervened, but the assailants fired three shots, one of which hit Suraj's uncle near his shoulder. Singh collapsed on the ground after being shot. Meanwhile, the attackers mercilessly beat Suraj before fleeing in the Scorpio.

Upon getting information, the police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. Following their inquiry, they registered a case of attempted murder and began searching for the suspects involved in the assault.

The injured are transported to the hospital for treatment. Authorities are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack.