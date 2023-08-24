Bhopal: Retd BHEL Employee Duped Of Rs 1.5 Cr On Pretext Of Job At MNC

Mumbai cyber safe: Cyber crooks dupe senior citizen of ₹1.79 lakh | representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified cyber fraudsters allegedly duped a retired BHEL employee of Rs 1.5 crore on the pretext of providing him a job at a multi-national company in October 2022. The accused are now demanding Rs 2 lakh from him to reimburse him the amount, officials of the cyber crime cell said on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Shrukirti Somwanshi said that the man who was duped of Rs 1.5 crore in October 2022 is named Abhijeet Sinha (65), who was posted as the Assistant general manager (AGM) at BHEL Bhopal. Sinha is a resident of Minal residency in Bhopal, and had been actively searching for jobs online after being exempted from services.

On October 29, 2022, Sinha received a call from an unknown number, and the man on the other side of the phone identified himself as the HR manager of a multi-national company. He offered Sinha a job and demanded money from him in the name of processing fees, registration fees and other fee.

Till June 2023, Sinha gave almost Rs 1.5 crores to the purported HR Manager. When he realised that he was being duped, he complained about the same in Kolkata, as he hails from there.

The Kolkata police had transferred the case to Ayodhya Nagar police station and probe had been launched. The cyber crime cell has now taken cognizance of the case. DCP Somwanshi said that the accused have been identified and shall be apprehended soon.

