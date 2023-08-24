MP Viral Video: Muslim Man Thrashed With Pipe, Stabbed Multiple Times In Khandwa

Twitter

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another hate crime, a Muslim man was allegedly brutally beaten by three people with a pipe in Khandwa. The accused men, then, took out a knife and attacked him multiple times, leaving him critically injured. A video of him undergoing treatment on the hospital bed is being widely shared on social media.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Wahid and the behind the attack is not yet known.

In the video, doctors can be seen trying to control the blood flow as Wahi groans in pain.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hate speech against Muslims in Bhopal

Such incidents of hate crime have become a regular occurrence in the state. Recently, during a program organised in state capital Bhopal, members of hindu organisations called to change the names of the area with Muslim connotations. Asserting that the Muslims have taken over 80 percent of the employment in the country and that they are thriving under government protection, the 'Dharm Raksha' leaders urged to take matter in own hands instead of relying on the government.

Doctor was attacked a month ago

A month ago, a female Muslim doctor was also allegedly molested and thrashed by a group of men in Ujjain. The physiotherapist was returning home on her two-wheeler when the incident happened.

Read Also MP: Roof Of Operation Theatre Falls On Nurse Preparing For Surgery In Raisen Govt Hospital

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)