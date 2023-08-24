MP: Nurse Injured As Part Of Hospital Roof Falls On Her In Raisen | Photo Credit: Unsplash

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old nursing officer was injured when a portion of the operation theatre's roof at a government hospital fell on her head in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the nursing officer, Mamta Bathery, was doing preparations for an operation at the district hospital, its Resident Medical Officer Vinod Singh Parmar told PTI.

She received a head injury and was admitted to the district hospital itself. Her computed tomography (CT) head scan was conducted. She is out of danger and her condition is stable, he said.

The official said they have written letters to the MP Public Works Department (PWD) to hand over the hospital's new building to them so that the operation theatre can be shifted there.

New building completed a year ago

"As soon as we get the new building, that was built more than one year ago but needs some finishing touches, we will move into it and the OT will also be shifted there," he added.

PWD's project implementation unit divisional engineer Suresh Kumar Mishra said the new building will be handed over to the hospital within 10 days, adding that an order in this connection regard had been issued to the building contractor.

