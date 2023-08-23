 Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon: MP CM Chouhan, Home Min Narottam Mishra Congratulate ISRO On Luminous Achievement
Chandrayaan-3 landed on southern lunar surface at 6:04pm on Wednesday, marking a historic moment for the country.

Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed joy and pride as Chandrayaan-3 susscessfully landed on Moon on Wednesday evening. He congratulated the entire team of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for executing the moon mission successfully.

Notably, this is the first time any country has made a landing on the South Pole of the Moon. Chandrayaan-3 landed on southern lunar surface at 6:04pm on Wednesday, marking a historic moment for the country.

A few seconds after the landing, ISRO tweeted "Chandrayaan-3: India, I reached my destination and you too"

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, too, congratulated India and ISRO for the luminous achievement.

