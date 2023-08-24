MP Viral Video: Drunk Railway Employee Urinates Openly In 3rd AC Coach Of Sampark Kranti Express, Passengers Shocked

MP: Drunk Railway Employee Urinates In Sampark Kranti Express; Suspended |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In an extremely deplorable act, a drunk railway employee was caught urinating in coach third AC coach of Sampark Kranti Express, leaving passengers in disbelief. Furious, passengers recorded the video of his misbehaviour and posted on social media. As the video went viral, the railways ordered his suspension.

The employee has been identified as Dashrath Kumar, posted as OS in the Mechanical Department of Jabalpur Railway Division.

Employee was going to join agitation in Delhi

The incident is said to have been reported on August 9, when he boarded coach B6 of Sampark Kranti Express, to join the nationwide agitation for the New Pension Scheme scheduled in Delhi. He, later, got drunk in the train and started misbehaving. The video further shows him urinating publicly in the coach as passengers stood in anger and shock.

Dashrath, later, fell unconscious in the train itself.

Suspended immediately

When the matter came into notice of the railways they immediately suspended Dashrath.

Last month, the Sidhi urination case rocked the state in which a BJP leader allegedly urinated on a tribal man's face in Sidhi district. The video went viral on social media and drew flak from the netizens. The accused was identified as Pravesh Shukla, a representative of Sidhi BJP MLA Kedar Nath Shukla.

