MP Viral Video: Woman Slaps Security In-Charge At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple After He Raises Suspicion Over Alcohol Consumption

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A dramatic scene unfolded at Ujjain's Mahakal Lok Temple, after a woman slapped the security in-charge as he raised suspicion over liquor consumption, on Wednesday morning. The temple authorities and police officials rushed to the spot and the video of the incident went viral on the social media. A case has been registered against her.

According to information, the woman identified as Janhvi Pandey, had come from Lucknow for Mahakal darshan. The women was seeking details of the VIP parking, when she was seen repeatedly chewing cardamoms. On this the security in-charge raised concern if she had consumed liquor and was using cardamoms to cover her alcohol breath. The woman got agitated and the duo entered into a heated argument. She lost temper and slapped the security in-charge of the temple.

The police have registered an FIR under the section 323, 504 of IPC against the accused woman.

Jahnvi is a resident of Lucknow

SI Anil Thakur of Mahakal police station said that Jhanvi Pandey (25), a resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, had come to visit Mahakal. While visiting Mahakal Lok on Wednesday morning, seeing guard Ankit Pathak parking the bike, she came near the control room and started asking the security personnel present there about the vehicles parked in the VIP parking. When the security guard asked about the identity of the woman, she started abusing everyone, threatening them.

During this, the woman tried to assault about 6 guards. After which, the woman slapped the supervisor Akash Karayya. After which guard Pooja tried to control the woman but she kept on scuffling with the guard.

Jahnvi came alone for darshan

Interrogation of Jahnvi revealed that she is a final year student of cosmetology in UP, her father is in the Navy and she came alone for darshan. On the complaint of Pooja Goyal, preventive action was taken against the woman.

Employee Pooja said that she was going to do duty at 6:15 in the morning. During this she saw that the woman was fighting with guards, she was abusing everyone by asking them to park their vehicles. When she explained to her, she also thrashed Pooja.

Supervisor Akash Karayya said that she was arguing with the guards, openly abused the security personnel and staff on being stopped, and even slapped her. The female worker was hurt, and the woman has been taken to Mahakal police station.

