MP: Narrow Escape For 5 As Car Catches Fire Near Mahakal Lok In Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A major tragedy was averted in Ujjain, barely 500 metres away from Mahakol Lok, as a car carrrying five devotees caught fire on Wednesday morning. Though the car was gutted due to the fire, all five passengers managed to escape safely.

Visuals from the spot show the car burning in the raging fire.

The accident was repoted from Hari Phatak Bridge near Mahakal Lok. MLA representative Sunil Yadav, who is a resident of Indore and works in the RTO, had reached Ujjain in his car to visit the Mahakal temple along with three guests from Delhi and his son.

Bonnet caught fire

They were only a few metres away from the temple, on the bridge when they smelled something burning in the car. Yadav opened the bonnet of the car and saw that a fire had erupted in it.

Yadav immediately took everyone out of the car safely and tried to extinguish the fire. However, the fire spread very quickly and within a few moments engulfed the entire car.

Second-hand car

Fortunately, all five devotees are safe. Sunil said that he had bought a second hand car in 2021 and had reached Ujjain with the guests and his son who had come from Delhi.

