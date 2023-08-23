MP: Devotees Shout Slogans Against CM Chouhan In Ujjain; MLA Gets Angry Over Mismanagements During Nagpanchami Celebration

People were given entry from Chardham Mandir Road to take a glimpse of presiding deities at ancient Nagchandreshwar Mandir on account of the Nagpanchami festival, in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP PHOTOS

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): All the claims and arrangements made by the local administration regarding the arrangements for Nagpanchami and the seventh procession of Baba Mahakal during Shravan month failed on Monday. The situation became such that the visitors started raising slogans against the Chief Minister and the administration. Some officials also had to face the wrath of MLA Paras Jain over the mismanagements.

The visitors could not get darshan even after walking a distance of three to four kilometers. Controversy continued throughout the day. The devotees did not understand from where the entry would take place. Those who had visited Nagchandreshwar temple, they did not even know from where the queue for darshan of Mahakal temple started. No information about the route was given to the outside police force. They didn't even know where the entry points of Nagchandreshwar and Mahakal temple were.

Early passes were distributed on Sunday night. People kept wandering till morning. The employees of the temple committee were not aware from where the entry of the pass holder would take place. Even regarding the entry of VIP pass, the policemen were not informed.

For the convenience of the devotees, the administration and the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, with tall claims and promises, had not told that a distinction would be made between ?common? and ?special? devotee during darshan of the deities. The committee had issued permission letters for very special and special persons, the information about this was given only to those who distributed the passes and received the passes.

Even after having a special pass, many pass holders had to struggle to enter the temple. MLA Paras Jain reached the temple at 6 pm on Monday after receiving continuous complaints of such pass holders not getting entry. He expressed displeasure over the arrangements. Seeing the barricades at the entrance of the passers and the locks on the doors, Jain got angry. By reprimanding the officers and employees present on the spot, he got the barricades removed, got the locks of the doors opened and then sat there with a chair.

The MLA said that he was continuously getting information about the disturbances and he was also informing the officials. Even after this there was no improvement in the arrangements, so he had to go there. He complained that along with removing the barricades, the police and administration were also opening the gate locks for their respective people.

