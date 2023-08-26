Bhopal, Indore Metro Trains To Commence Operations Most Likely By May 2024, Says CM Shivraj Post Unveiling Metro Model In Capital City

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the model of metro train at Smart City Park in Bhopal on Saturday. The train model costs about Rs 5 crore and consists of three coaches. Addressing the public, the CM said that the metro trial run will begin in upcoming September.

The model train will be now open to the public. People will be able to see how the coach looks like and get a metro-experience.

The Chief Minister said that the Metro train will commence operations in Bhopal and Indore by April-May 2024.

भोपाल और इंदौर मेट्रो का ट्रायल रन इस साल सितंबर में होगा...



अगले वर्ष अप्रैल-मई तक विधिवत रूप से मेट्रो रेल चलने लगेगी। pic.twitter.com/P5qIXVmiRJ — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 26, 2023

The Metro model consists of driver motor car, four electric run gates, air condition, train operator, glass windows, driver seats, internal and outside colour, internal lighting, grab handle, LED panel, digital route map, signage, active headlight etc.

