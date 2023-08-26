Awwdorable Video: MP CM Shivraj Stops His Convoy Midway On A Child’s Request Of ‘Selfie With Mama’

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stops His Convoy Midway On A Child’s Request Of ‘Selfie With Mama’ | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a surprising event, a child on the streets of Jabalpur was seen so eager to meet the chief minister “mama” that he started to follow Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s convoy. Noticing the child, the CM stopped his convoy midway, hugged him. Not only this, the ‘Mama’, on his request, got an adorable picture clicked with him.

The video of this incident surfaced on Saturday evening while chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was in Jabalpur. Currently, the video is rounding rounds on the social media and is being liked by the users.

After stopping the car, the CM pulled his window panes down and called the child nearer. The child, on the other hand, rushed toward the CM and insisted on “Just one selfie.”

As Chouhan agreed for the selfie, the child stood beside the CM’s car with an ear-to-ear smile. The CM hugged the child and got a picture clicked.

Later, a young man followed and got another selfie with the CM.

