MP: Case Of Missing Gold Coins: 4 Cops Including SHO, Three Constables Held In Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four cops including station in-charge and three constables from Sondwa police circle were arrested for allegedly stealing 240 British-era gold coins worth crores of rupees from a tribal family.

The four cops from Sondwa police station in the district were accused of taking away the antique coins from a tribal family that had stumbled upon the valuables while working as labourers at an excavation site in Gujarat and hid them in their home.

Following the complaint lodged by villagers, SP Hansaj Singh had suspended four cops, including the police station in-charge Vijay Devda and three constables, namely Suresh Chouhan, Rakesh Dawar and Vijendra Singh.

A special investigation team (SIT) headed by additional superintendent of police Sakharam Sengar was formed to unravel the mystery. A first information report (FIR) has been registered against them and a probe has been launched.

The SP too confirmed that a case of theft has been registered against the accused. Sharing information, Sengar said that four police officials have been fleeing for a month after suspension. Following their arrest, they underwent medical test at the district hospital before being produced in the local court. Further probe is underway.

