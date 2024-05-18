Indore: Bike Lifter, Mobile Snatcher Held In Separate Incidents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lasudia police arrested a bike lifter and a mobile phone snatcher in two separate incidents, police said on Friday. In the first incident, a complainant Sachin Singh Rajput, a resident of Scheme No. 114, lodged a complaint with Lasudia police on September 28, 2023 stating that he was walking on the road while talking on mobile phone when two unidentified bike borne miscreants came and snatched his mobile phone.

The police managed to arrest both the accused on Thursday who have been identified as Abhishek Bise and Nitin Kashyap, both of Scheme No. 78. In another incident, complainant Manoj Gupta, a resident of Dheeraj Nagar lodged a complaint with Lasudia police on May 10 stating that an unidentified accused stole his motorcycle from near a wine shop at MR 11. The police arrested the accused Pawan Panwar of Lasudia Mori and recovered the stolen two-wheeler.

Bike Lifter arrested

A joint team of crime branch and Mhow Rural police arrested a man for stealing a motorcycle and recovered the stolen two-wheeler, police said on Friday. The official received information that an individual was in search of customers to sell two-wheelers at a cheap price.

The police reached the place and nabbed him According to the police, the accused has been identified as Yogesh alias Jitu Panwar of Dwarkapuri. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to his crime and informed police that he used to steal vehicles to fulfill his intoxication needs.

