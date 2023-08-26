Indore: 21% More Power Supply In August Y-o-Y | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company witnessed nearly 21 per cent more supply of power in the first 24 days of August as compared to the corresponding period last year.

While 133 crore units of electricity were distributed by the company in the first 24 days of August last year, 161 crore units of electricity were supplied this year in the same period, which is 34 crore units more.

Besides, 26 crore units more electricity were supplied in Dhar district, about 15.25 crore more units in Ujjain district, 15 crore more units in Khargone district, and 15 crore units more in Dewas district.

“The nodal officers in all the districts review the supply daily. Wherever technical difficulties arise, they are being resolved within the prescribed time,” West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said.

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of police arrested a man who was out from jail on parole and was absconding for years. The accused who was caught when he went to meet his family was hiding from the police.

On July 22, the court of chief judicial magistrate Lokendra Singh sentenced accused Lachchu alias Lakshmi Narayan to life imprisonment. By perusing the warrant it was found that the said accused had not returned to jail after he went on parole.

A team was constituted after which the accused was arrested by the team. Police said that information was received from the informer that the accused had come to his home to meet his family. The police team raided there and arrested the accused.