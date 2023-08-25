Bhopal: Elderly Man Who Left Home For Walk Dies Near Railway Tracks | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 76-year-old man who had left home for an evening walk on Thursday died after he was taking a stroll near the railway tracks and a train passed past him at a high speed.

He was hit by the strong wind and fell unconscious on the boulders kept there, the police said. The police added that he had been rushed to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Thursday late night.

Aishbag police station house officer (SHO) Ashish Sapre said deceased Khurshid Mohammad (76) was a resident of Aishbag. His son-in-law Sheikh Shafiq told the cops that he had been undergoing treatment.

Owing to a mental illness, he used to go for a walk every night. On Thursday night too, he left his house and crossed Barkhedi railway tracks to reach the other end.

He was taking a stroll near railway track when a train passed from there at a high speed, and Mohammad fell on the ground after being hit by the strong wind. He sustained grievous injuries on his head.

Several passsers-by noticed it and rushed him to the hospital. He, however, died on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday while undergoing treatment. Investigating officer Manish Kumar said a probe was launched in the case.

