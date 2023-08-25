Bhopal: 7.5 Lakh Govt Employees Across MP On Mass Leave Today, Demand To Restore Old Pension Scheme & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 7.5 lakh employees, across Madhya Pradesh, are on mass leave today to protest of alleged indifferent attitude of state government towards their demands, mainly including restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The most affected lot is-- clerical staff,3 who are demanding time scale pay grade, house allowance, conveyance allowance, lifting ban from promotion, abolition of outsourcing and mandatory of CPCT, relaxation for retired employees under Section 49

Today, at Vallabh Bhavan, the striking employees assembled and staged protest against alleged indifferent attitude of state government.

State secretary of class –III employees association Uma Shankar Tiwari said, “ we have gathered at Vallabh Bhavan for protest about non-fulfillment of 39-point demands.”

The other demands are the arrears of dearness allowance equal to that of the Center, 4% dearness relief to retired employees, , removal of discrepancy in grade pay of clerks, designation of class IV employees, recruitment of drivers and abolition of taxi practice, vehicle allowance and house rent allowance according to the seventh pay scale, teachers and assistant teachers to be given advanced pay scale and seniority from the date of appointment, regularizing permanent employees, promotion of employees.

