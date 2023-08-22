 WATCH: Nursing Students Sweep Roads In Gwalior To Protest Long Overdue Exams, Vow To Not Vote For BJP
Students said that after the order of the High Court, the nursing examination was put on hold which has not yet been removed, due to which the students are facing problems.

Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Nursing students literally took to streets this time as they swept the roads with broomsticks in Gwalior on Tuesday, to mark their protest against the state government over long-pending exams. The students blamed the administration for putting students' future on stake, complaining neither the result was declared, nor the exams were held since last three years.

On Tuesday, the students gathered at the city’s Phoolbagh intersection wearing white coats, with brooms in their hands, chanted slogans against the BJP government and vowed to not vote for the saffron party in the upcoming assembly elections. 

Upendra Gurjar, president of the Nursing Students Organization, Gwalior, said that the students had gathered to stage a demonstration against the government. “The state government is not taking the future of students seriously. We have not been able to complete our 4-year course even in 8 years. For a long time, neither have they announced the results nor conducted examinations.” 

“We have made many efforts to convey the matter to the officials but the government is not listening to us,” he added. 

Plans Foot-March to Barsana

Gurjar further said that if the government will not listen to the students' demand then, the protest will grow even more fierce and the ruling BJP might have to face its consequences in the upcoming elections. He said that no protesting student will vote for BJP. 

“If the problems of the organization are not resolved, we will put our request in front of Radharani and will also do padyatra to Barsana. We will go on a hunger strike for the next one month,” he said.

