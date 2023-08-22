WATCH: Madhya Pradesh Devotees Chant Hanuman Chalisa For Successful Landing Of Chandrayaan-3 On Moon Tomorrow

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Praying for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon, the residents of Sanskardhani in Jabalpur chanted Hanuman Chalisa and performed aarti at Sankatmochan Hanuman temple (famous Path baba Temple) on Tuesday.

Prayers are being offered for successful landing

Former Minister Anchal Sonkar said “India is soon going to make history as Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on Moon on August 23. Scientists are closely monitoring the moon-mission, keeping fingers crossed, on the other hand all Indians are offering prayers to gods and goddesses. Devotees in Jabalpur are chanting Hanuman Chalisa to pray for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.”

Manokamna Yatra taken out

Organiser Ankit Grover said, “Bageshwar Tiger Sena has offered the flag as per tradition in the famous and ancient Bajrangbali temple Path Baba of Jabalpur and recited Hanuman Chalisa for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. The members of Tiger Sena took out Manokamna Yatra on Path Baba hill and recited Hanuman Chalisa together after dedicating the flag to Bajrangbali.”

Bajrangbali has eaten the sun

Devotee Juhi Agrawal says that Bajrangbali has eaten the sun, so this is the moon. Bajrangbali will definitely help in the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the moon.

Chandrayaan-3 to land on August 23

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, around 18:04 hours IST.

Earlier, on Monday, ISRO chairman and secretary of the Department of Space, S Somanath called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh in the national capital, apprising him of the status and readiness of ‘Chandrayaan-3’ for the moon landing.

The ISRO chairman briefed the minister on the health status of Chandrayaan-3 saying all systems are working perfectly and no contingencies were anticipated on Wednesday, the scheduled date for landing on the lunar surface.

The health of Chandrayaan-3 will be monitored continuously, he said, adding that the final sequence of landing will be fully tested out.