 WATCH: Autorickshaw Spotted Carrying 22 Passengers--Some Seated On Roof, Others Clung To Back; Gwalior DSP Stops Driver On Road
The video capturing the incident has rapidly spread across social media platforms.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An autorickshaw was caught carrying 22 passengers--some of them were even seen sitting on the roof while other clung at the backside, at Gwalior highway on Tuesday. DSP Santosh Patel, while on his way, noticed the overcrowded autorickshaw and stopped the driver immediately. His immediate action led to a dramatic confrontation with the autorickshaw driver. And its video is now going viral on social media.

article-image

According to sources, Santosh Patel noticed the overloaded autorickshaw and promptly signaled the driver to stop. The driver tried to flee but couldn’t. Upon approaching, it was evident that the autorickshaw was carrying passengers not just inside but also on the roof. This dangerous violation of safety norms prompted Santosh Patel to take stern action.

Patel took a total of 21 trips in autorickshaw to drop off all the passengers at their respective homes.

As the autorickshaw driver showed sadness, he was given a stern warning by Santosh Patel, who emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic rules for the safety of everyone on the road.

The autorickshaw driver assured Patel that such reckless behavior would not be repeated. 

article-image

