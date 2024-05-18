Indore: Fiancé Booked For Abetting Woman To Commit Suicide

Devendra and Mona Vishwakarma |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chandan Nagar police registered a case against a man for abetting his fiancé to commit suicide on Thursday. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Mona Vishwakarma, a resident of New Gandhi Palace, Sirpur, had hanged herself at her place in the wee hours of Wednesday. She had an engagement to Devendra Vishwakarma around five years. During investigation it was revealed that her fiancé had mentally troubled her. The couple had a dispute as Devendra had an issue with Mona posting some of her photos on social media which he did not like.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Devendra came to her residence late at night and started knocking the door. When Mona did not open the gate, he started pelting stones and barged into the house which was captured in the CCTVs footage installed in the locality. The family members handed over the DVR of the CCTV to the police and on the basis of it, a case was registered against him under section 306 of the IPC. Mona’s relative Raju said that she was learning weaving and she hung herself around 3 am in her room. When her family members went into her room in the morning, they found her hanging. She was depressed due to some problems from her fiancés.