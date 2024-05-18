Indore: Man Out On Morning Walk With Dog, Killed In Accident

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man out on a morning walk with his dog was killed after an unknown vehicle hit him in Malharganj police circle on Friday morning. The incident happened near Laxmibai Fire Brigade station around 5 am and he died on the spot. The vehicle driver fled the scene after the incident.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as BherulalKaushal, a resident of Kandilpura. His family members said that he owned a beetle shop and was not married. He used to go daily on morning walks and las usual he went on his morning walk on Friday morning when he was hit by an unknown car. The police began a probe and will gather information about the car driver on the basis of CCTV footage.

Dumper crushes bicycle rider to death

A 55-year-old man was killed after a speeding dumper hit his bicycle in Gautampura police circle on Thursday. The incident occurred near Runji Chaupati around 2:30 pm and he died on the spot.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Bhaiyu aka Abbas Khan, a resident of Nayapura. His nephew Jawed told police that a speeding dumper hit his uncle’s bicycle. He fell on the road and sustained severe head injuries resulting in his death on the spot. The police registered a case against the errant driver.