 Indore: Man Out On Morning Walk With Dog, Killed In Accident
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man Out On Morning Walk With Dog, Killed In Accident

Indore: Man Out On Morning Walk With Dog, Killed In Accident

The police began a probe and will gather information about the car driver on the basis of CCTV footage.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 07:26 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man out on a morning walk with his dog was killed after an unknown vehicle hit him in Malharganj police circle on Friday morning. The incident happened near Laxmibai Fire Brigade station around 5 am and he died on the spot. The vehicle driver fled the scene after the incident.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as BherulalKaushal, a resident of Kandilpura. His family members said that he owned a beetle shop and was not married. He used to go daily on morning walks and las usual he went on his morning walk on Friday morning when he was hit by an unknown car. The police began a probe and will gather information about the car driver on the basis of CCTV footage. 

Read Also
Indore Fake Bill Scam: Contractor Who Got Rs 2.75 Cr By Presenting Fake Bill, Arrested
article-image

Dumper crushes bicycle rider to death

A 55-year-old man was killed after a speeding dumper hit his bicycle in Gautampura police circle on Thursday. The incident occurred near Runji Chaupati around 2:30 pm and he died on the spot. 

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Bhaiyu aka Abbas Khan, a resident of Nayapura. His nephew Jawed told police that a speeding dumper hit his uncle’s bicycle. He fell on the road and sustained severe head injuries resulting in his death on the spot. The police registered a case against the errant driver. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Man Out On Morning Walk With Dog, Killed In Accident

Indore: Man Out On Morning Walk With Dog, Killed In Accident

Indore: 'New I-T Tax Regime Made Default From This Year'

Indore: 'New I-T Tax Regime Made Default From This Year'

Indore: Bike Lifter, Mobile Snatcher Held In Separate Incidents

Indore: Bike Lifter, Mobile Snatcher Held In Separate Incidents

Indore: Two Individuals Decamp With 25 Gold Rings From Jewellery Shop

Indore: Two Individuals Decamp With 25 Gold Rings From Jewellery Shop

Indore Murder: Cops Search For Khilji In Raj, UP; He Surrenders Before Court In City

Indore Murder: Cops Search For Khilji In Raj, UP; He Surrenders Before Court In City