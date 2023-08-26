MP: Food Samples Collected Before Upcoming Festivals In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration (FSA) collected food samples from five different places to check their quality level ahead of the upcoming festivals, following instructions from collector Dileep Kumar Yadav on Thursday.

Food Safety Officer BS Jamod said that during inspection, food samples of Mawa Barfi from Bikaner Sweets at BPL Chauraha, Mawa Katli from Govind Sweets, Malai Tikia from Murliwala Sweets and Namkeen, Sev from Rudraksha Namkeen Bhandar and Ghevar from Maa Shree Bikaner Sweets was collected by the team of Food Safety Administration.

All food samples were sent to the Food Analyst State Food Laboratory in Bhopal, for quality testing. Department support staff were present during the process.

Among the upcoming festivals, operators of all institutions were given guidelines to ensure cleanliness and sell only quality food items for the common people, Jamod said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)