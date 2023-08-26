 MP: Food Samples Collected Before Upcoming Festivals In Mandsaur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Food Samples Collected Before Upcoming Festivals In Mandsaur

MP: Food Samples Collected Before Upcoming Festivals In Mandsaur

All food samples were sent to the Food Analyst State Food Laboratory in Bhopal, for quality testing.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
MP: Food Samples Collected Before Upcoming Festivals In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration (FSA) collected food samples from five different places to check their quality level ahead of the upcoming festivals, following instructions from collector Dileep Kumar Yadav on Thursday.

Food Safety Officer BS Jamod said that during inspection, food samples of Mawa Barfi from Bikaner Sweets at BPL Chauraha, Mawa Katli from Govind Sweets, Malai Tikia from Murliwala Sweets and Namkeen, Sev from Rudraksha Namkeen Bhandar and Ghevar from Maa Shree Bikaner Sweets was collected by the team of Food Safety Administration.

All food samples were sent to the Food Analyst State Food Laboratory in Bhopal, for quality testing. Department support staff were present during the process.

Among the upcoming festivals, operators of all institutions were given guidelines to ensure cleanliness and sell only quality food items for the common people, Jamod said.

Read Also
MP Monsoon Update: Heavy Rain Takes Another Short Break, Drizzle Likely In Bhopal & Indore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA’s Brother Returns To Party

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA’s Brother Returns To Party

Madhya Pradesh: Liquor Worth Rs 22 Lakh Seized In Dhar District

Madhya Pradesh: Liquor Worth Rs 22 Lakh Seized In Dhar District

MP: Nasik MLA Praises Welfare Schemes Of Shivraj Government

MP: Nasik MLA Praises Welfare Schemes Of Shivraj Government

BJP Will Return To Power Once Again In MP: Maharashtra MLA Rajesh Nahar

BJP Will Return To Power Once Again In MP: Maharashtra MLA Rajesh Nahar

Madhya Pradesh: Accountant, Clerk Involved In Embezzling Government Funds In Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Accountant, Clerk Involved In Embezzling Government Funds In Guna