MP Monsoon Update: Heavy Rain Takes Another Short Break, Drizzle Likely In Bhopal & Indore

MP Monsoon Update: Rain Break Of Another 10 Days, Drizzle Forecast From Local System

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The met department has predicted no heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh for the next 10 days. Drizzle may occur at some places in Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa, Shahdol and Sagar divisions.

Drizzle is expected from local systems in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur and Narmadapuram divisions as well. Meteorologists say that there is no activity of the system in the state yet. Due to this, the monsoon break has been created for the second time in the season.

Dr. Vedprakash Singh, Senior Scientist, IMD Bhopal said that no effective monsoon system has been active in Madhya Pradesh for the last 2-3 days. Due to this, the activities of rain have decreased in the state. There has been light drizzle at some places in Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa, Shahdol and Sagar divisions.

The situation will be similar on Saturday as well. At present, there are many districts of the state, where the rainfall is less than the average. There will be a break of rain for the next 10 days. An advisory has also been issued for the farmers.

State witnesses clear skies and sunshines at various places

For the next few days, the weather will remain open in some parts of the state, while there will be sunshine and shade at other places. There will be sunny-shady weather in Bhopal.

Weather in 24 hours

Light drizzle occurred in Bhopal. In the afternoon, there was rain on VIP Road as well. Light drizzle occurred at some places in Gwalior, Rewa, Sagar, Shahdol and Chambal divisions of the state.

Overall 9% less rain in MP

Madhya Pradesh has received an average of 25.99 inches of rain, whereas till now it should have received 28.62 inches of rain. Accordingly, the overall rainfall figure is 9% less. The eastern part has received 6% less rainfall than the average and the western part has received 12% less rainfall.

Narsinghpur has received maximum rainfall in the state. The rainfall so far here is more than 41 inches.

It has rained 37.53 inches in Seoni, 35 in Mandla-Jabalpur, more than 34 in Dindori.

Rainfall of 28 inches or more has been recorded in Indore, Anuppur, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Panna, Sagar, Shahdol, Umaria, Raisen and Narmadapuram.

The figure is more than 24 inches in Damoh, Katni, Niwari, Betul, Bhind, Harda, Ratlam, Sehore and Vidisha.

Disctricts with less rain

Khargone, Mandsaur, Barwani, Gwalior have received the least rainfall. Here the figure is less than 20 inches.

Weather in next 24 hours

Light drizzle may occur at some places in Rewa, Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar and Shahdol divisions of the state. There will be sunshine and shade in Bhopal. The weather is expected to remain dry in the rest of the cities.

Weather condition in 5 big cities

Bhopal: Sometimes it will be sunny and sometimes it will be cloudy. There may be drizzle in some areas.

Indore: The weather will be clear. There is no forecast of heavy rain.

Gwalior: The weather will be open. This can increase the effect of heat and humidity.

Jabalpur: Light drizzle may occur, but heavy rain is not expected.

Ujjain: There may be drizzling, but due to the sunshine, the effect of heat will also be there.

