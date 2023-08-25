MP: Women Given Sutras To Run The Government, Says Chief Minister Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Katangi and Pondi will be given tehsil status. Orders to the effect will be issued soon. The high school of Patan district headquarters will be upgraded to higher secondary school.

Chouhan was interacting with women at the Katangi-Jabalpur Mahila Sammelan on Friday. He said that the government has given women the means to run the government. The campaign to change their lives continues. Our women should be able to live with confidence and dignity. Schemes have been implemented to provide support and encouragement to them at every level.

Chouhan said that 1.25 crore women are being showered with love and blessings. The rakhis of sisters are a strong bond of affection, love and affinity.

Public Works Minister and in-charge of Jabalpur district Gopal Bhargava, Member of Parliament Rakesh Singh, former minister Ajay Vishnoi, local MLAs and public representatives were present.

Read Also 7 Mouth-Watering Momos In Indore You Must Taste

Two CM Rise schools in Patan

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan performed virtual bhoomi-pujan of development works worth Rs 548 crore. This includes, Rs 503 crore Jabalpur Rural Group Water Supply Scheme, construction of 19.80 km long Patan-Pondi road at a cost of Rs 45 crore 78 lakh and the beautification work of Nidan Fall with an amount of Rs 10 lakhs.

Chouhan said that the work of two CM Rise schools has started in Patan. Rs 38 to 40 crore will be spent on the construction of each school.

CM Shri Chouhan will celebrate Raksha Bandhan on August 27

Chouhan was welcomed with folk dance and Gudumbaja at the Sammelan venue. The Chief Minister welcomed the sisters and daughters who came to the conference with flowers and inaugurated the programme with kanya pujan and lighting the lamp.

People’s representatives welcomed Chouhan with huge garlands. Ladli Bahna Sena greeted Shri Chouhan by waving placards sporting ‘Dhanyawad Bhaiya ji’ for providing Rs one thousand per month and didis of self-help groups wrote ‘Thanks to Shivraj Bhaiya for making Lakhpati Didis’. The sisters presented rakhis to Chouhan.

Chouhan administered Jal Sankalp to the sisters taking out the Jal Kalash Yatra under the Jal Jeevan Mission for water conservation and use of clean drinking water. The Chief Minister said that on August 27, at 1 pm, there will be a Raksha-Bandhan programme in Bhopal, in which sisters from their villages and wards will participate.