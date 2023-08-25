Bhopal: CM Shivraj To Inaugurate Metro Train Model At Smart City Park Tomorrow

CM Shivraj To Inaugurate Bhopal Metro Model Tomorrow | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will unveil the metro train model at Smart City Park in Bhopal on Saturday morning. The cost of the metro train model is around Rs 5 crore and its interior is akin to the real metro coach.

The model metro train consists of three coaches-- each being 22 meters long and 2.9 meters wide. Once the metro coach model gets inaugurated, it will be open to the public. They can visit the coach to experience the metro-feels.

The metro train model has driver motor car, train operator, driver seats, four electric run gates, glass windows, internal and outside colour, internal lighting, grab handle, LED panel, digital route map, signage, air condition, active headlight etc.

Trial run of Bhopal Metro soon

The model of metro train had reached Bhopal a couple of months back and metro officials were waiting to get the time from CM to inaugurate it. In the meantime, all the necessary preparations for the trial run of metro trains have been completed in Bhopal and Indore. The trial run of Bhopal Metro will be done on a 5 km long track.

In the meantime, all the metro officers are conducting regular inspection of the Bhopal Metro works and giving necessary instructions to the contractors. All corridors of the first phase of metro rail will be started in a phased manner for the public in Bhopal and Indore by December 26.

