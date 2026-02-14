 Bhopal News: 15-Year-Old Girl Hangs Herself, Reason Unknown
Police said that on Friday morning, her parents had left home for work as usual. Her younger brother later saw Kajal hanging and immediately informed their parents over the phone. The body was taken down in the presence of police officials. During the search of the room, no suicide note was found. The exact reason behind the suicide remains unknown.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 15-Year-Old Girl Hangs Herself, Reason Unknown | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself inside her house under Sukhi Sewania police station area. The incident came to light on Friday night when family members found her body hanging from a scarf and informed the police.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Kajal Banjara, a resident of Banjara Basti in Sukhi Sewania. She had dropped out of school after Class 5. Her parents earn their livelihood by selling plastic items door-to-door.

Police said that on Friday morning, her parents had left home for work as usual. Her younger brother later saw Kajal hanging and immediately informed their parents over the phone. The body was taken down in the presence of police officials.

During the search of the room, no suicide note was found. The exact reason behind the suicide remains unknown. Family members said there had been no recent scolding or dispute that might have led to the incident.

The body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Saturday. Police said the case has been registered and is being investigated from all possible angles.

