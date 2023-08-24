Bhopal: Cabinet Expansion Delays For Two Names Yet To Decided | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The names of two legislators for four ministerial berths have been decided, but since for two other posts the BJP leadership is still mulling over, the cabinet could not be expanded on Thursday. Legislators Rajendra Shukla and Gourishankar Bisen are all set to get berths in the cabinet, but the BJP leadership is doing exercises for two other seats.

Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Ashwini Vaishnav and BJP’s state president VD Sharma discussed the issue on Thursday. According to sources, the names of four legislators from the Lodhi community Rahul Lodhi, Prahlad Lodhi, Pradyumnya Lodhi and Jalam Singh Patel figured in the discussion.

Besides, they discussed the issue of inducting a legislator from the SC community into the cabinet. After the meeting, Chouhan left for districts where he will stay for two days. So, the further discussion on the issue will take place only after Friday evening.

They also discussed the issue of resentment that may crop up among the legislators, after the cabinet expansion. According to a senior leader of the BJP, the central leadership has allowed the state unit to expand the cabinet. Nevertheless, the state leadership will take a decision on the names of legislators to be inducted into the cabinet.

Once the names of legislators for cabinet berths are decided, the time for cabinet expansion will also be fixed. Box Rampal Singh angry for not getting ministerial berth Two senior legislators of the BJP will be inducted into the cabinet. Nevertheless, another aspirant for ministerial berth who is also a former minister Rampal Singh has been appointed chairman of Deendayal Antyodaya Samiti.

Singh seems to be unhappy about it. Singh told media persons on Thursday that he had refused to become the chairman of Antyodaya Samiti. He said he would work among the party men in his constituency.

Discontent over ticket distribution discussed

Resentment among the party leaders over the distribution of tickets was also discussed. Discontent is brewing among party leaders and workers after announcement of candidates for 39 seats.

The party leaders discussed that all discontented elements would be pacified. It was also discussed that there would not be any change of candidates. Those who have been given tickets should fight the election.

No parachute candidate, says Mamta Meena

Former legislator Mamta Meena met party’s state president in Bhopal on Thursday. Meena sought a ticket from Chachaura assembly constituency, but the party has given a ticket to Priyanka Meena from there. Meena told journalists that parachute candidates would not be allowed. She said she had informed the party leadership about her feelings.