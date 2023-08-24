 Indore: Meeting Of Collectors, SPs, DFOs Called To Speed Up Railway Projects
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To speed-up the construction work of crucial railway projects of the city and the Malwa-Nimar region, divisional commissioner Maal Singh would soon call a high-level meeting. He has instructed collectors, SPs and DFOs of Indore and Khargone district to be present with the updated information. 

The Central and the State Government are giving high priority to the early completion of the significant railway projects, which have been pending for the last many years. 

Central Government is allocating the highest ever budget allocations for the Indore-Khandwa BG project, Indore-Dahod New line project, Indore-Budhani new line project and Indore-Manmad new line project. On the other hand, the State Government has instructed officials to give all logistic support like transfer of land and NOCs. Sibi Chhatraborty, additional secretary in the Transport Department of Govt of MP had written a letter to the divisional commissioner of Indore stating that the major railway projects are pending due to non-acquisition of private, government and forest land and has asked him to remove the hurdles coming in the way by establishing the coordination between Western Railway GM and revenue and forest officials. 

Maal Singh had written a letter to collectors of Indore and Khargone districts on Tuesday to get updated information about the status of Revenue and Forest land in three days. 

