Another Feather In Cleanest City's Cap: Indore Scores 191 Points In Self-evaluation, CPCB Approves 187, The Highest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has achieved another feather in its cap by becoming the city with the cleanest air in the Clean Air Survey 2023. The most astonishing part is that the city officials had scored 191 points during the self-evaluation round of the survey and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) deducted only four points as Indore scored the highest with 187 points.

According to Regional Officer of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board SN Dwivedi, during self-assessment, they had scored 191 and also uploaded supporting documents for the same.

“CPCB evaluated the self-assessment reports and approved 187 points for Indore which is the highest in the country. The credit for the achievement goes to the residents of the city and also to the joint efforts by the Pollution Control Board, Indore Municipal Corporation, district administration, traffic police, and other departments,” Dwivedi said.

Talking about the initiatives taken by MPPCB, Dwivedi said that cleanliness of Indore is a major reason for the same while they have installed the highest number of air filters in the industries and run various campaigns to pull down vehicular pollution. Similarly, IMC has also taken various initiatives including banning ‘tandoors’ in the city.

Initiatives taken by IMC to bag the tag

1) Regular cleaning of roads by mechanised sweeping method which helps in preventing dust particles from mixing in the atmosphere.

2) Vehicles collecting and disposing of construction waste have to cover the same with tarpaulin.

3) Making it mandatory to cover all construction sites with green net.

4) Controlling the traditional coal and wood burning tandoor and converting them to clean/green fuel.

5) Making the public aware of the effects of air pollution by conducting various public awareness programmes such as "Red Light on Engine Off" and "Bhatti Free Market".

6) Vehicles transporting construction material were encouraged to move within the city limits at night.

Credit goes to the people: Mayor

“It is a moment of pride for all citizens of Indore. We are the cleanest city six times in a row and now we have become the city with the cleanest air. The credit for the achievement goes to the residents of the city for actively participating in the initiatives of IMC to clean the city’s air. We are continuously working to keep the city cleanest along with keeping the city’s air cleanest.”

Pushyamitra Bhargav

Mayor, Indore