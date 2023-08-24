Indore: Fight For Ticket Between Congress Leader Prem Chand Guddu, His Daughter Goes Murkier 

Indore: Fight For Ticket Between Guddu, His Daughter Goes Murkier | representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The fight for a ticket to contest the upcoming assembly elections has got murkier between Congress leader Prem Chand Guddu and his daughter Reeena Setia with the former cancelling the lease of land on which a college operated by Reen Setia is located.

Following the development, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has decided to ask chairman of Radiant Institute of Management and Science, Setia to find a new campus for the institute as Ajit Club operated by Guddu and his son Ajit Borasi issued a public notice stating that the land given on lease to the college has been cancelled.

“In the standing committee meeting held at DAVV, we in principle agreed to write to the college for setting up their campus on new land within a period of one year,” said Dr Rajeev Dixit, director of college development council at DAVV.

For the past three to four months, the father-daughter duo has been face-to-face over a ticket to contest assembly polls. While Guddu is seeking ticket from Alot, his daughter is vying for ticket from Sanwer constituency.

The party reportedly had told Guddu and his family that ticket will be given to only one person from the family.

Guddu had reportedly asked Setia not to claim ticket in the upcoming assembly polls but she is not ready to give in and is seeking ticket from Sanwer seat. As Congress does not have any bigger name from the seat, chances of Setia getting ticket is high.

It is for this reason, Guddu is cross with his daughter and has cancelled the lease of land on which Radiant College is located.

The college had hogged limelight some months ago when police had arrested a professor from the college in the BCom paper leak case.

