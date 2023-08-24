Indore To Get First Three Metro Coaches Soon

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first-three coaches of the metro train will soon going to arrive in Indore next week. It has departed from Vadodra and will be coming to Indore via road.

Metro officials said that the first three-coach train for Indore Metro has left for Indore on Wednesday from Alstom company's Savli, Vadodara, Gujarat unit, which will reach Indore by the end of this month. A train with three coaches will also reach Bhopal by September 15.

A compartment of a three-coach metro train will be approximately 2.9 metres in width, 22 metres in length and 5 metres in height.

The officials informed that after reaching Indore, the train will be unloaded at the unloading-bay with ‘4-Point Jack’, which is an ultra modern machine, at Gandhi Nagar Depot, for which all preparations have been made. The ‘mock-trial of the Trailer for Movement’ has also been successfully tested earlier in which the width of the road, the weight of the train, the bend/curve of the road and other things have been successfully tested.

Officials said that Manish Singh, managing director (MD, MPMRCL), is constantly taking updates from the officials regarding the work in view of the metro trial run to be held in the month of September.

Singh instructed that all preparations related to unloading and safety should be done. He instructed officials to make the trial run of metro train successful on super priority corridor.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)