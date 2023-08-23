Indore: Indore Ranked No 1 In Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan-2023

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has once again achieved success in the country. In the category of cities with a population of more than 10 lakhs in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan -2023 conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board, Indore has secured the first position, Bhopal 5th, Jabalpur 13th and Gwalior 41st. Environment Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Dang has congratulated the departmental officers and employees for their success in the efforts being made towards environmental conservation.

Principal Secretary Enviornment Shri Gulshan Bamra said that in the category of cities with a population of 3 lakh to 10 lakh, Sagar of Madhya Pradesh has got 10th place in the country with 188.02 points. Among cities with less than three lakh population, Dewas has secured 6th position in the country with a score of 180. Last year, Dewas had secured the first position with 175.05 marks out of 200. Indore has got 187 out of 200, Bhopal 181, Jabalpur 172 and Gwalior 114.

In the Survey, three of the first five awards have been secured by Madhya Pradesh for cities with a population of more than 10 lakhs. Indore stood first, Agra second, Thane third, Srinagar fourth and Bhopal 5th.

Self-assessment is also done by the cities on the online portal “PRAN” in the National Clean Air Programme for the purpose of pollution control. Cities are required to submit report on activities and measures implemented with respect to solid waste, road dust, construction and demolition waste management, control of vehicular emissions and industrial pollution.

