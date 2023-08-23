 MP: Large Stock Of Banned Single-Use Plastic Glasses Seized In Indore; ₹1 lakh Fine Imposed On Bizman
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Large Stock Of Banned Single-Use Plastic Glasses Seized In Indore; ₹1 lakh Fine Imposed On Bizman

MP: Large Stock Of Banned Single-Use Plastic Glasses Seized In Indore; ₹1 lakh Fine Imposed On Bizman

The consignment was being brought from a nearby rural area to the urban area where single-use plastic items are completely banned.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Local administration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city has seized a large consignment of glasses made out of the banned single-use plastic and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh from a businessman, an official said on Wednesday.

Indore Municipal Corporation's (IMC) health officer Gautam Bhatia said following a tip off, a cargo truck was stopped and searched late Tuesday night in Devguradia area and a consignment of glasses, weighing about 2,300 kg and made out the banned single-use plastic, was found in it.

"The consignment was being brought from a nearby rural area to the urban area where single-use plastic items are completely banned," he said.

The official said a fine of Rs 1 lakh has been recovered from Vishal Lalwani, a local businessman involved in the transportation of the banned plastic consignment.

The stock would be properly recycled in a plant being run by the IMC through public-private partnership, the official added.

Read Also
Bhopal: Tainted Ex-IAS Officers Wear Saffron Wrapper
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Feeling Helpless, Woman Touches Commissioner's Feet, Seeks Justice For Her Engineer Son's...

Indore: Feeling Helpless, Woman Touches Commissioner's Feet, Seeks Justice For Her Engineer Son's...

MP: Special 'Bhasma Aarti' Performed At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain For Chandrayaan-3

MP: Special 'Bhasma Aarti' Performed At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain For Chandrayaan-3

MP Viral Video: Woman Slaps Security In-Charge At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple After He Raises Suspicion...

MP Viral Video: Woman Slaps Security In-Charge At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple After He Raises Suspicion...

MP: Large Stock Of Banned Single-Use Plastic Glasses Seized In Indore; ₹1 lakh Fine Imposed On...

MP: Large Stock Of Banned Single-Use Plastic Glasses Seized In Indore; ₹1 lakh Fine Imposed On...

Chandrayaan-3: Havan, Rudra Abhishek Across Madhya Pradesh For Successful Landing; Schools Prepare...

Chandrayaan-3: Havan, Rudra Abhishek Across Madhya Pradesh For Successful Landing; Schools Prepare...