Bhopal: Tainted Ex-IAS Officers Wear Saffron Wrapper

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Politicians are hopping parties before the election, but the retired bureaucrats are also not lagging behind. They are also joining some political parties. Three retired IAS officers, who recently took the membership of the BJP’s executive committee, are stained with one scandal or the other.

Former IAS officers MK Agarwal and Ved Prakash are facing Lokayukta inquiry in two different cases after complaints were lodged against them. Similarly, another retired IAS officer RK Mishra has been accused of being characterless.

A woman principal accused Mishra of being characterless in 2015, but she changed her statement later. A committee was formed under the then IAS officer Aruna Sharma and present IAS officer Kalpana Shrivastava to inquire into the case.

The committee, in its report, recommended that Mishra should not be posted to any district as collector. A few days ago, a retired officer Kavindra Kiyawat also took the membership of the BJP. Lokayukta is conducting an inquiry against Kiyawat.

Many former IAS officers are taking the membership of the BJP and the Congress. Nevertheless, there were question marks on their functioning when they were in job. Though the Congress raises the Vyapam scam before every election, the wife of a former IAS officer, an accused in the scam, is in the core team of the Congress.

According to political analysts, the bureaucrats entered politics earlier, too, but now, some bureaucrats are joining politics to close the files of their misdeeds. Nevertheless, politicians get involved in many cases, but nobody pay any attention to them.

