MP: Two Held For Trying To Break UCO Bank ATM

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The city police claimed to have arrested two youths for trying to break ATM of Uco Bank, official sources said on Tuesday.

According to reports, manager of the Saliwada branch of Uco Bank, Shayantani Choudhary, lodged a complaint to the police that she had closed the bank at 5:30 pm on August 9.

When she opened the bank at 10:30am next day, she saw the ATM camera closed. When she went to the ATM centre, she saw that there was spray on the camera and its wire was cut off.

She said that two persons broke open the door of the ATM centre and entered there to steal money from ATM. According to Choudhary, the incident may have taken place in the early hours of August 10.

After she lodged the complaint, a police team was set up to search for the culprit. When the police began to probe the case, they came across an ATM card stuck in the machine.

The card belonged to Vimla Sharma, a resident of Subhash Nagar. It also came to light that her son Riyan Sharma aka Vivek Sharma used the ATM card. When Vivek Sharma was quizzed, he said that he along with Abhishek Mehra tried to break the ATM to steal money from there.

The police also recovered equipment to cut the door of the ATM, gloves, two mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession. A team led by in charge of Barela police station Jiotendra Pathak caught the culprits.

